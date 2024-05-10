5. Cell Components
Microscopes
5. Cell Components
Microscopes
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
What type of microscope would a researcher use to measure the size of a ribosome inside a eukaryotic cell?
2068
views
17
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
A researcher wants to film the movement of chromosomes during cell division. Which type of microscope should she choose, and why is it the best choice?
1040
views