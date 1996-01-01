Hello everyone here We have a question asking us in bacteria, the U. V. R. A. Protein AIDS. Any R. And locating the damaged segment of DNA out of the U. V. R. A proteins carry out this function. The U. V. R. A proteins carry out this function by deforming the DNA by bending in and unwinding the double helix. The U. V. R. A. Proteins detect this change in the DNA structure and make the DNA repair via nucleotide excision. So our answer here is a they use the damage induced deformations of the D. N. A structure and that is where they deform the D. N. A. By bending and unwinding the double helix. Thank you for watching. Bye.

