ground tissue is made up of three special types of cells. Parent came cells are the most abundant cells in plants. They form the pith in the cortex of stems, the cortex of roots and the masonville of leaves. Uh, many of these parent kinda cells are toti potent, which means they can develop into any type of cell at any time, basically, and that's why they're going to be involved in healing as well as a sexual reproduction. In fact, speaking of healing, sometimes you'll see what's called a callous. This is basically a massive, unorganized parent. Came a cells covering a wound, right? So these guys are gonna rush onto the scene and develop into the necessary type of cell and help seal up that wound. But you also see parent came a cells act as rays, which we mentioned previously. These radiate through the vascular tissue to transport the water and nutrients laterally. Remember, we said that the xylem are responsible for vertical transport. These guys air going to help them out by doing lateral transport. There's also colon kinda cells. Thes basically are just there for structural support, and they really help out in growing parts of the plant. So growing shoots and leaves, you'll have these colon chema cells providing structural support. The reason their favorite and growing areas is because even though there you know, they have these thick cell walls, they're very structurally sound. They're actually still very stretchy and flexible. So while the plant is growing, thes can provide structural support but not hinder the plant's growth by being too rigid. For example, Sklar Square and Kinda cells as a mouthful to say that provide structural support. Similar to Colin came a cells, but they provide structural support in places where growth has ceased and generally speaking square and Kima cells are dead at maturity. So these basically have a thin primary cell wall in a very thick secondary cell wall made of lignin and cellulose, you'll find squaring came a cells as fibers, which we previously mentioned. Um, thes fibers will run along the asylum, for example, and help provide structural support. You'll also see squaring kima cells called UH square IDs, which basically have really thick lignin walls and form a protective coating on like seeds and the shells of nuts, for example. So these guys have, like, extra beefed up Thio form a really hard exterior coating on plant structures, whereas the fibers arm or involved in structural support on in the tissues of plants now putting this all together. Here we have all of the types of cells we've talked about. The xylem, the flow, um, all next to each other with their support cells, like the square and kind of fiber, which again is going to provide structural support. We've got a parent, came a cell. You know, that could be like a ray that's providing lateral transport of water and nutrients. We also, of course, have our colon kinda cells that are going to provide structural support in growing sections of the plant. All right, that's all I have for this lesson. I'll see you guys next time.

