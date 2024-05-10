33. Plant Anatomy
Tissues
Tissues
Tissues
Artichoke hearts are tender and have a strong taste. The leaves have a strong taste, too, but most of an artichoke leaf is fibrous and too difficult to chew. The leaves must contain lots of __________.
The plant tissue system most analogous to our circulatory system is the __________.
Ground tissue is composed of undifferentiated cells with thin walls that are usually involved with storage. The inner portion of the ground tissue of a nonwoody stem is called __________, and the outer portion is called __________.
Most of the photosynthesis in plants takes place in specialized __________ cells called the __________.
Which of the following correctly describes a feature unique to monocot stems?
In what order would you pass through tissues when moving from the pith to the epidermis in a plant possessing secondary vascular tissue?
A vandal killed a historic oak tree on the village green by girdling it with a chain saw. He cut through the bark and into the sapwood all the way around the tree. Why did the tree die?
The innermost layer of the root cortex is the a. core. b. pericycle. c. endodermis. d. pith.
