in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on incomplete dominance vs co dominance, and we're gonna start off by introducing incomplete dominance in this video and then later, in a separate video, will introduce co dominance. And so in complete dominance is a pattern of inheritance where hetero Zegas individuals show a blended FINA type that is really just an intermediate of the FINA types, from the to a Leal's. And so in this example, what we're gonna look at is in complete dominance and red and white flour cross and how this incomplete dominance ends up making pink baby flowers. And so, over here, on the left hand side, what we have is this little table of the specific alil and the phenotype that they lied to. And really there are only two a leal's. In this example. There is the R one Alil, which leads to a red flower phenotype. And then there is an R to a Leo, which leads to a white flour phenotype. But notice that there is not a third Alil here within complete dominance. There's only two alleles, one for red flowers and one for white flowers. And so when we perform a cross fertilization of a red flower with a white flour notice. The red flower is homo zegas for the R one a little and the white flour is hedgerows. I'm sorry, Homo zegas for the r two alil. When we perform this cross here, what we end up getting our hetero zegas individuals we get are one and our two in each of these boxes. So we get a hetero zegas individuals, uh, for the R one and r two Lille and again remember the R one A little says make red flower and the are Tulio says make white flour. However, when we have a hetero zegas individual, it shows a blended phenotype that is an intermediate of the FINA types from the two alleles. So instead of getting red flower or ah, white flour with the Hedorah zag individual, we get a pink flower and notice that neither the are one nor the are to, Khalil says, make pink flower. They both, they either say make red flower or make white flour, but within complete dominance. We get neither red flower nor white flowers. Instead, we get intermediate blend of pink flowers, and that is the pattern of inheritance that's referred to as incomplete dominance, characterized by a blended phenotype that is an intermediate of FINA types. And so this year concludes our introduction to incomplete dominance and will be able to compare this to co dominance in our next video, so I'll see you all there.

Hide transcripts