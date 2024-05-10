13. Mendelian Genetics
Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance
13. Mendelian Genetics
Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
If you look at a blood sample from a person who is heterozygous at the sickle cell locus you will see both normal circular red blood cells and sickle-shaped red blood cells. This is an example of
1161
views
8
rank
Multiple Choice
A gene for the MN blood group has codominant alleles M and N. If both children in a family are of blood type M, which of the following situations is possible?
3294
views
5
rank
3
comments
Multiple Choice
The number of different alleles for ABO blood types is _____ resulting in _____ different blood types.
1182
views
5
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following matings cannot produce a child with blood type O? The letters refer to blood types (phenotypes).
417
views
Multiple Choice
Flower color in snapdragons is an example of incomplete dominance. When a red-flowered plant is crossed with a white-flowered plant, the F1 generation has pink flowers. If a pink-flowered plant is crossed with another pink-flowered plant, the progeny plants will be __________.
1783
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
A red bull is crossed with a white cow and all of the offspring are roan, an intermediate color that is caused by the presence of both red and white hairs. This is an example of genes that are __________.
1354
views
Multiple Choice
Which choice below describes the expression of Tay-Sachs disease in humans at the biochemical level?
598
views
Multiple Choice
Human blood groups are governed by three alleles: IA, IB, and i. IA and IB are codominant and i is recessive to both. A man who has type B blood and a woman who has type A blood could have children of which of the following phenotypes?
2153
views
1
comments
Multiple Choice
How does codominance at the molecular level help to explain why evolutionary processes haven't resulted in the elimination of the sickle-cell allele among people of African descent?
1055
views
Multiple Choice
You cross two true breeding lines of petunia. One produces red flowers and the other white flowers. The F1
offspring all show pink flowers. You conclude from this that:
143
views
6
rank
Showing 11 of 11 practice