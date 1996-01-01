Cancer Practice Problems
Proto-oncogenes code for proteins that regulate programmed cell death. If these genes mutate and turn into cancer-causing oncogenes, what will be the consequence to the cells when the apoptotic function is compromised?
Identify which of the following cancer treatments uses powerful drugs to kill cancer cells.
Rb proteins can restrict cell proliferation by inhibiting the E2F family of transcription factors. Which of the following is most likely to occur if the Rb proteins become non - functional?
Hematopoietic growth factors are essential in stimulating bone marrow to produce blood cells. What can happen if such growth factors are removed from the human system?
A cell is tightly packed but still, it is dividing in an uncontrolled fashion. The cell under question is an example of