Scientific Thinking The study described in Module 8.10 was purely observational; there were no controlled groups. Imagine that you are an oncologist. Design a hypothesis-driven study to determine whether mastectomy improves breast cancer survival over lumpectomy. What are your control groups? Would such a study be ethical to undertake? Why or why not?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cancer with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter