General Biology11. Cell DivisionCancer
Problem 23
Scientific Thinking The study described in Module 8.10 was purely observational; there were no controlled groups. Imagine that you are an oncologist. Design a hypothesis-driven study to determine whether mastectomy improves breast cancer survival over lumpectomy. What are your control groups? Would such a study be ethical to undertake? Why or why not?

