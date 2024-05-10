11. Cell Division
Cancer
Multiple Choice
The difference between benign and malignant tumors is:
a) Malignant tumors do not spread to other sites.
b) Benign tumors have not lost growth control.
c) Benign tumors have not spread to other sites.
d) Malignant tumors have not lost growth or control.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following processes do normal proto-oncogenes typically exhibit?
a) They normally suppress tumor growth.
b) They enhance tumor growth.
c) They stimulate normal cell growth and division.
d) They are underexpressed in cancer cells.
Multiple Choice
When activated by signals in the cell, Protein X can stop cells from growing and dividing into new cells. What type of gene codes for Protein X?
a) Oncogene.
b) Tumor-suppressor gene.
c) Protein kinase gene.
d) Protein Vesicle gene.
e) Proto-oncogene.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hypotheses is best supported by observing cancer cells in a culture?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following accurately characterizes our current understanding of cancer development?
Textbook Question
All your cells contain proto-oncogenes, which can change into cancer-causing oncogenes. Why do cells possess such potential time bombs?
Textbook Question
Scientific Thinking The study described in Module 8.10 was purely observational; there were no controlled groups. Imagine that you are an oncologist. Design a hypothesis-driven study to determine whether mastectomy improves breast cancer survival over lumpectomy. What are your control groups? Would such a study be ethical to undertake? Why or why not?
