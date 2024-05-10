7. Energy and Metabolism
ATP
ATP
ATP
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?
a) ADP contains more potential energy than ATP.
b) Following hydrolysis, ATP can give off one phosphate group and usable energy, whereas ADP cannot.
c) The energy produced by ATP comes from the breaking of the bond between two phosphate groups.
d) AMP and ADP contain the same amount of potential energy.
Multiple Choice
How does ATP participate in energy-coupling reactions?
a) Hydrolysis of ATP fuels endergonic reactions.
b) Hydrolysis of ADP fuels endergonic reactions.
c) Synthesis of ATP fuels exergonic reactions.
d) Synthesis of ADP fuels exergonic reactions.
Multiple Choice
The free energy derived from the hydrolysis of ATP can be used to perform many kinds of cellular work. Which of the following is an example of the cellular work involved in the production of electrochemical gradients?
Multiple Choice
Much of the suitability of ATP as an energy intermediary is related to the instability of the bonds between the phosphate groups. These bonds are unstable because __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best characterizes the role of ATP in cellular metabolism?
Multiple Choice
When 1 mole of ATP is hydrolyzed in a test tube without an enzyme, about twice as much heat is given off as when 1 mole of ATP is hydrolyzed in a cell. Which of the following best explains these observations?
Multiple Choice
The formation of glucose-6-phosphate from glucose is an endergonic reaction and is coupled to which of the following reactions or pathways?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the most correct interpretation of the figure?
Textbook Question
The synthesis of ATP from ADP and a. stores energy in a form that can drive cellular work. b. involves the hydrolysis of a phosphate bond. c. transfers a phosphate, priming a protein to do work. d. is an exergonic process.
