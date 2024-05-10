16. Regulation of Expression
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
Altering patterns of gene expression in prokaryotes would likely increase a prokaryote's survival by _______.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules is a protein that stops the transcription of a gene?
Multiple Choice
When this is present in the cell, it binds to the repressor and the repressor can no longer bind to the operator:
Multiple Choice
In prokaryotic genomes, groups of functionally related genes along with their promoters and operators are found together in __________.
Multiple Choice
In an inducible operon, the inducer is often the __________ in the pathway being regulated; the inducer binds to the __________, which then becomes __________.
Multiple Choice
Both repressible and inducible operons control gene expression at the level of __________.
Textbook Question
In the lac operon, the repressor inhibits transcription when a. the repressor is bound to the inducer. b. the repressor is not bound to the inducer. c. the repressor is bound to glucose. d. the repressor is not bound to the operator.
Textbook Question
Activators bind to regulatory sequences in ________ and to ________ polymerase.
Textbook Question
A regulon is a set of genes controlled by a. one type of regulator of transcription. b. two or more different alternative sigma proteins. c. many different types of promoters. d. glucose.
Textbook Question
Explain why it makes sense for the lexA regulatory gene of the SOS regulon to be expressed constitutively.
Textbook Question
The diagram shown here is a model of the gene regulatory circuit for light production by V. fischeri cells. The lux operon contains genes for luminescence (luxCDABE) and a gene, luxI, that encodes an enzyme that catalyzes the production of an inducer. This inducer easily moves back and forth across the plasma membrane and acts as a signaling molecule. The lux operon is never completely turned off. The luxR gene codes for the activator LuxR. The inducer can bind to LuxR, and when it does, the LuxR–inducer complex can bind to a regulatory site to activate transcription of the lux operon and inhibit transcription of luxR. Explain how this gene regulatory circuit accounts for bacteria emitting light only when they reach a high cell density.
Textbook Question
LuxR is allosterically regulated by the inducer molecule secreted by V. fischeri. What does it mean that LuxR is allosterically regulated?
Textbook Question
What characteristic of the light-producing regulatory circuit is consistent with the idea that it may be a regulon? What characteristic of this circuit stretches the definition for a regulon?
Textbook Question
Quorum sensing (introduced in Ch. 11, Section 11.4) allows bacteria to detect the number of neighboring cells and to trigger a response only when this number reaches a critical level. Quorum sensing is used by V. fischeri in light production and by many pathogenic bacteria, including Vibrio cholerae, to turn on genes for toxin production only when a critical cell density is reached. Why might quorum sensing be beneficial to pathogenic bacteria?
