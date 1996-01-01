Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons Practice Problems
The ____ operon encodes genes responsible for self-regulation and the production of proteins associated with light production or luminescence.
Identify the regulatory protein that promotes RNA polymerase binding and stimulates the transcription process.
When the repressor binds to the operator, the transcription process is inhibited by preventing the ____________ from binding to the promoter region.
During glycolysis, phosphofructokinase transforms ADP into ATP. If there is too much ATP produced, the ATP negatively inhibits the PFK, halting ATP production. ATP, in this case, acts as an ____________.
E. coli needs amino acids to survive, and one of these amino acids is tryptophan. E. coli produce their own tryptophan that is encoded by their five genes located next to each other in what is called the trp operon. However, in the presence of tryptophan in the environment, there is no need for the bacteria to synthesize it, so the trp operon is switched "off." When the availability of tryptophan in the environment becomes too low, the trp operon is switched "on" to activate tryptophan synthesis. How does the trp repressor participate in this process?