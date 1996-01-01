Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology16. Regulation of ExpressionProkaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
Quorum sensing (introduced in Ch. 11, Section 11.4) allows bacteria to detect the number of neighboring cells and to trigger a response only when this number reaches a critical level. Quorum sensing is used by V. fischeri in light production and by many pathogenic bacteria, including Vibrio cholerae, to turn on genes for toxin production only when a critical cell density is reached. Why might quorum sensing be beneficial to pathogenic bacteria?

