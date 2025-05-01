Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
h(h(h(0)))
h(h(h(0)))
g(ƒ(h(4)))
ƒ(ƒ(h(3)))
Suppose ƒ is an even function with ƒ(2) = 2 and g is an odd function with g(2) = -2. Evaluate ƒ(-2) , ƒ(g(2)), and g(ƒ(-2))
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3). Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
g(1/z)
F(y⁴)
F(g(y))
g(ƒ(u))
F(F(x))
ƒ (√(x+4))
Working with composite functions
Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g.
h(x) = (x³ - 5)¹⁰
h(x) = (2) / ( x⁶ + x² + 1)²
Working with composite functions Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g .
h(x) = √ (x⁴ + 2 )
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
ƒ o g
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
ƒ o G