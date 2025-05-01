More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
G o g o ƒ
G o g o ƒ
G o G
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(ƒ o g) (x) = x⁴ + 6x² + 9
(g o ƒ ) (x) = x⁴ + 3
(g o ƒ ) (x) = x²⸍³ + 3
Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>
a. ƒ(g(-2))
e. g(g(-7))
Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function, g is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
a. ƒ(g(-1))
c. ƒ(g(-3))
e. g(g(-1))
g. ƒ (g(g(-2)))
i. g(g(g(-1)))
Composition of polynomials
Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.
What is the degree of the following polynomials?
ƒ ⋅ f
ƒ o g
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Find h (ƒ (x)).