Composition of Functions
Copy and complete the following table.
a. <IMAGE>
Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
c. g(g(−1))
Combining Functions
Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
g. g ∘ f
Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
d. f² = ff
Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
b. f/g
f. f(g(1/2))
e. g(f(0))