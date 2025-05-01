Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find ƒ(g(h( x))).
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find ƒ(g(h( x))).
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find the domain of g o ƒ.
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Find the domain of ƒ o g.
{Use of Tech} Polynomial calculations
Find a polynomial ƒ that satisfies the following properties. (Hint: Determine the degree of ƒ; then substitute a polynomial of that degree and solve for its coefficients.)
ƒ(ƒ(x)) = 9x - 8
Find a polynomial ƒ that satisfies the following properties. (Hint: Determine the degree of ƒ; then substitute a polynomial of that degree and solve for its coefficients.)
ƒ(ƒ(x)) = x⁴ - 12x² + 30
Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.
f(x) = x2 - 2x
Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.
f(x) = 7 / (x + 3)
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = 10
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = 4x-3
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = 2x² -3x +1
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = (x)/(x+1)
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = 4 - 4x + x²
Simplify the difference quotients ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) / h and ƒ(x) - ƒ(a) / (x-a) by rationalizing the numerator.
ƒ(x) = - (3/√x)
Another way to approximate derivatives is to use the centered difference quotient: f' (a) ≈ f(a+h) - f(a- h) / 2h. Again, consider f(x) = √x.
c. Explain why it is not necessary to use negative values of h in the table of part (b).
Inverse of composite functions
c. Explain why if g and h are one-to-one, the inverse of ƒ(x) = g(h(x)) exists.