Finding inverses Find the inverse function.
ƒ(x) = 3x² + 1, for x ≤ 0
Finding inverses Find the inverse function.
ƒ(x) = 3x² + 1, for x ≤ 0
Inverse of composite functions
a. Let g(x) = 2x + 3 and h(x) = x³. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹
Inverse of composite functions
b. Let g(x) = x² + 1 and h(x) = √x. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹
Splitting up curves The unit circle x² + y² = 1 consists of four one-to-one functions, ƒ₁ (x), ƒ₂(x) , ƒ₃(x), and ƒ₄ (x) (see figure) <IMAGE>.
a. Find the domain and a formula for each function.
Splitting up curves The unit circle x² + y² = 1 consists of four one-to-one functions, ƒ₁ (x), ƒ₂(x) , ƒ₃(x), and ƒ₄ (x) (see figure)<IMAGE>.
b. Find the inverse of each function and write it as y= ƒ⁻¹ (x)
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹ (10)
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹( g⁻¹(4))
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f-1(1 + f(-3))
A pen in the shape of an isosceles right triangle with legs of length x ft and hypotenuse of length h ft is to be built. If fencing costs $5/ft for the legs and $10/ft for the hypotenuse, write the total cost C of construction as a function of h.
Theory and Examples
The variables r and s are inversely proportional, and r = 6 when s = 4. Determine s when r = 10.
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
sin x²
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
h(t) = |t³|
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x/(x² − 1)
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x⁴ + 3x² − 1
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
f(x) = x² + x