In Exercises 59–62, sketch the graph of the given function. What is the period of the function?
𝔂 = cos πx/2
Graph the functions in Exercises 13–22. What is the period of each function?
sin (x/2)
Graph the functions in Exercises 23–26 in the ts-plane (t-axis horizontal, s-axis vertical). What is the period of each function? What symmetries do the graphs have?
s = −tan πt
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph y = cos x and y = sec x together for −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2. Comment on the behavior of sec x in relation to the signs and values of cos x.
Graph y = sin x and y = ⌊sin x⌋ together. What are the domain and range of ⌊sin x⌋?
Finding a Viewing Window
In Exercises 5–30, find an appropriate graphing software viewing window for the given function and use it to display that function’s graph. The window should give a picture of the overall behavior of the function. There is more than one choice, but incorrect choices can miss important aspects of the function.
y = 3 cos 60x
y = x + (1/10) sin 30x
Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph four periods of the function f (x) = −tan 2x.
Graph two periods of the function f (x) = 3 cot (x/2) + 1.
Graph the function f (x) = sin 2x + cos 3x.
Graph the function f (x) = sin³ x.
General Sine Curves
For
f(x) = A sin ((2π/B)(x – C) +D
identify A, B, C, and D for the sine functions in Exercises 67–70 and sketch their graphs.
y = ½ sin (πx – x) + ½
y = L/2π sin (2πt/L), L > 0