Determine if the graph of the function is continuous and/or differentiable at .
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
- Multiple Choice101views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the function is continuous and/or differentiable at .121views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the function is continuous and/or differentiable at .99views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine where the function is not differentiable.140views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the function is continuous and/or differentiable at .144views5rank2comments
- Textbook Question
If f is differentiable at a, must f be continuous at a?90views
- Textbook Question
If f is continuous at a, must f be differentiable at a?103views
- Textbook Question
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not differentiable.74views
- Textbook Question
Use the graph of g in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (-2,2) at which g is not differentiable.91views
- Textbook Question
Determining the unknown constant Let f(x) = {2x² if x≤1 ax-2 if x>1. Determine a value of a (if possible) for which f' is continuous at x=1.78views
- Textbook Question
a. Graph the function
ƒ(x) = { x², -1 ≤ x < 0
{ -x², 0 ≤ x ≤ 1.
b. Is ƒ continuous at x = 0?
c. Is ƒ differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.72views
- Textbook Question
a. Graph the function
ƒ(x) = { x, -1 ≤ x < 0
{ tan x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
b. Is ƒ continuous at x = 0?
c. Is ƒ differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.59views
- Textbook Question
For what value or values of the constant m, if any, is
ƒ(x) = { sin 2x, x ≤ 0
{ mx, x > 0
a. continuous at x = 0?
b. differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.74views
- Textbook Question
One-Sided Derivatives
Compute the right-hand and left-hand derivatives as limits to show that the functions in Exercises 37–40 are not differentiable at the point P.93views
- Textbook Question
One-Sided Derivatives
Compute the right-hand and left-hand derivatives as limits to show that the functions in Exercises 37–40 are not differentiable at the point P.63views