In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
f(x) = { 2x − 1, x ≥ 0
x² + 2x + 7, x < 0
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
f(x) = { 2x + tan x, x ≥ 0
x², x < 0
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
c. neither continuous nor differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Derivative of multiples Does knowing that a function g(t) is differentiable at t = 7 tell you anything about the differentiability of the function 3g at t = 7? Give reasons for your answer.
a. Let f(x) be a function satisfying |f(x)| ≤ x² for −1 ≤ x ≤ 1. Show that f is differentiable at x = 0 and find f′(0).
Find the value of a that makes the following function differentiable for all x-values.
g(x) = { ax, if x < 0
x² − 3x, if x ≥ 0
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
g(x) = { x²/³, x ≥ 0
x¹/³, x < 0
b. Show that
f(x) = { x² sin(1/x), x ≠ 0
0, x = 0
is differentiable at x = 0 and find f′(0).
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
a. Does f'(0) exist?