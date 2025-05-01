Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
71. ∫(from √2/3 to 2/3)dy/(|y|√(9y²-1))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
71. ∫(from √2/3 to 2/3)dy/(|y|√(9y²-1))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
73. ∫dx/√(-2x-x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
75. ∫(from -2 to -1)2dv/(v²+4v+5)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
77. ∫dt/((t+1)√(t²+2t-8))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
81. ∫dy/(y²-2y+5)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
84. ∫(from 2 to 4)2dx/(x²-6x+10)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
90. ∫dx/((x-2)√(x²-4x+3))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
96. ∫dy/((arcsin y)(1-y²))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
102. ∫(from -1/3 to 1/√3)(cos(arctan 3x))/(1+9x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
93. ∫(arcsin x)²dx/√(1-x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
99. ∫1/(√x (x+1)((arctan√x)²+9)) dx
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
37. a. ∫sech(x)dx = tan⁻¹(sinh x) + C
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
37. b. ∫sech(x)dx = sin⁻¹(tanh x) + C