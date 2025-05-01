Textbook Question
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
39. ∫x coth⁻¹(x)dx = ((x²-1)/2)coth⁻¹(x) + x/2 + C
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Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
39. ∫x coth⁻¹(x)dx = ((x²-1)/2)coth⁻¹(x) + x/2 + C
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
1. lim(b→1⁻) ∫(from 0 to b) dx/√(1-x²)
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
c. u = arctan x
What is the value of the integral?
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
e. u = tan^(-1) ((x - 1)/2)
What is the value of the integral?
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
f. u = arccos x
What is the value of the integral?