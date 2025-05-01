The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₁² (8 dx / (x² - 2x + 2))
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₁² (8 dx / (x² - 2x + 2))
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x arctan(x) dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ tan^(-1)(x) / x² dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ cos^(-1)(√x) / √x dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ tan^(-1)(√y) dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
65. ∫3dr/√(1-4(r-1)²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
67. ∫dx/(2+(x-1)²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
71. ∫(from -π/2 to π/2) 2cosθ dθ/(1+(sinθ)²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
73. ∫(from 0 to ln√3) e^x dx/(1+e^(2x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
75. ∫y dy/√(1-y^4)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
79. ∫(from -1 to 0)6dt/√(3-2t-t²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
67. ∫(from -2 to 2)3dt/(4+3t²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
69. ∫dy/(y√(4y²-1))