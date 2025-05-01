The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ (−ln(x)) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ (−ln(x)) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ (4r dr) / √(1 − r⁴)
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₂⁴ dt / [t√(t² − 4)]
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀² dx / √|x − 1|
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ dx / [(x + 1)(x² + 1)]
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ (x dx) / (x² + 4)^(3/2)
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀² (s + 1) / √(4 − s²) ds
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
85. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the y-axis.
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
86. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis.
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Show that the inner and outer surfaces of the solid have infinite area.
89. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / x², y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (i) about the x-axis.
89. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / x², y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (ii) about the y-axis.
90. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / √x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (i) about the x-axis
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to 3 of (1 / √(9 − x²)) dx
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to 2 of (1 / (y − 1)^(2/3)) dy