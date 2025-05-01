Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = (x - 1)(3x + 4)
h(z) = (z3 + 4z2 + z)(z - 1)
First and second derivatives Find f′(x),f′′(x).
f(x) = x/x+2
Derivatives from a table Use the following table to find the given derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(x)g(x)) |x=1
Derivatives from graphs Use the figure to find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(x)g(x)) | x=4
Derivatives from graphs Use the figure to find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (xg(x)) | x=2
The line tangent to the curve y=h(x) at x=4 is y = −3x+14. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=4.
y = (x²-3x)h(x)
Suppose the line tangent to the graph of f at x=2 is y=4x+1 and suppose y=3x−2 is the line tangent to the graph of g at x=2. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=2.
y = f(x)g(x)
Given that p(x) = (5e^x+10x⁵+20x³+100x²+5x+20) ⋅ (10x⁵+40x³+20x²+4x+10), find p′(0) without computing p′(x).
Product Rule for three functions Assume f, g, and h are differentiable at x.
a. Use the Product Rule (twice) to find a formula for d/dx (f(x)g(x)h(x)).
Find the slope of the graph of f(x) = 2 + xe^x at the point (0, 2).
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(t) = t⁵/³e^t
y = (3t−1)(2t−2)-1
y = (3t−1)(2t−2)-1
h(x) = (x − 1)(x3+ x2 + x+1)
h(x) = (x − 1)(x3+ x2 + x+1)
f(x) = ex(x3 − 3x2 + 6x − 6)
f(x) = ex(x3 − 3x2 + 6x − 6)