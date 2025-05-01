Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = (x + 1)² (x² + 2x)
𝔂 = (x + 1)² (x² + 2x)
s = √ t .
1 + √ t
Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)
0 1 1 -3 1/2
1 3 5 1/2 -4
Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.
b. ƒ(x)g²(x), x = 0
Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.
c. ƒ(x) , x = 1
g(x) + 1
𝔂 = 1 x² csc 2
2 x
𝔂 = x⁻¹/² sec (2x)²
Find the tangent line to the Witch of Agnesi (graphed here) at the point (2,1).
Generalizing the Product Rule The Derivative Product Rule gives the formula
d/dx (uv) = u (dv/dx) + (du/dx) v
for the derivative of the product uv of two differentiable functions of x.
b. What is the formula for the derivative of the product u₁u₂u₃u₄ of four differentiable functions of x?
Power Rule for negative integers Use the Derivative Quotient Rule to prove the Power Rule for negative integers, that is,
d/dx (x⁻ᵐ) = −mx⁻ᵐ⁻¹
where m is a positive integer.
Assume that functions f and g are differentiable with f(1) = 2, f'(1) = −3, g(1) = 4, and g'(1) = −2. Find the equation of the line tangent to the graph of F(x) = f(x)g(x) at x = 1.
Assume that functions f and g are differentiable with f(2) = 3, f'(2) = −1, g(2) = −4, and g'(2) = 1. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line tangent to the graph of F(x) = (f(x) + 3) / (x − g(x)) at x = 2.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 17–28.
y = ((x + 1)(x + 2)) / ((x − 1)(x − 2))
Suppose that the functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
c. f(x) / (g(x) + 1), x = 1
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
67. Let f(x) = √(x³ + 1).
b. Calculate f''(x).