Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (5x7 + 5x)(6x3 + 3x2 + 3)
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (5x7 + 5x)(6x3 + 3x2 + 3)
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
y = x² - a² / x-a, where a is a constant
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
y = x² - 2ax +a² / x-a, where a is a constant
Product Rule for three functions Assume f, g, and h are differentiable at x.
b. Use the formula in (a) to find d/dx(e^x(x−1)(x+3))
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (2x−3)x^3/2
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
c. d/dx ((f(x)g(x)) |x=3
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
f(w) = w³ -w / w
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
g(s) = 4s³ - 8s² +4s / 4s
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = (x + 5) / (x - 1); a = 3
Use a graphing utility to graph the curve and the tangent line on the same set of axes.
y = (x + 5) / (x - 1); a = 3
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = 2x2 / (3x - 1); a = 1
Use a graphing utility to graph the curve and the tangent line on the same set of axes.
y = 2x2 / (3x - 1); a = 1
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = e^x / x²-1
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(w) = √w+w / √w-w
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(w) = w⁵/³ / w⁵/³+1