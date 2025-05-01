Derivatives by different methods
a. Calculate d/dx (x²+x)² using the Chain Rule. Simplify your answer.
a. Calculate d/dx (x²+x)² using the Chain Rule. Simplify your answer.
d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = e^-2x²
d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = √x²+2
d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = x cos x²
Vibrations of a spring Suppose an object of mass m is attached to the end of a spring hanging from the ceiling. The mass is at its equilibrium position when the mass hangs at rest. Suppose you push the mass to a position units above its equilibrium position and release it. As the mass oscillates up and down (neglecting any friction in the system), the position y of the mass after t seconds is , where is a constant measuring the stiffness of the spring (the larger the value of , the stiffer the spring) and is positive in the upward direction.
Use equation (4) to answer the following questions.
c. How would the velocity be affected if the experiment were repeated with a spring having four times the stiffness ( is increased by a factor of )?
A general proof of the Chain Rule Let f and g be differentiable functions with h(x)=f(g(x)). For a given constant a, let u=g(a) and v=g(x), and define H (v) = <1x1 matrix>
c. Show that h′(a) = lim x→a ((H(g(x))+f′(g(a)))⋅g(x)−g(a)/x−a).
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (3t²−1 / 3t²+1)^−3
Tangent lines Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of y=(x²−1)² / x³−6x−1 at the point (0,−1).
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
d. d/dx (f(x)³) |x=5
27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = √f(x), where f is differentiable and nonnegative at x.
{Use of Tech} Cell population The population of a culture of cells after t days is approximated by the function P(t)=1600 / 1 + 7e^−0.02t, for t≥0.
a. Graph the population function.
{Use of Tech} Tangent lines Determine equations of the lines tangent to the graph of y= x√5−x² at the points (1, 2) and (−2,−2). Graph the function and the tangent lines.
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (v / v+1)^4/3
109-112 {Use of Tech} Calculating limits The following limits are the derivatives of a composite function g at a point a.
b. Use the Chain Rule to find each limit. Verify your answer by using a calculator.
b. Use the Chain Rule to find each limit. Verify your answer by using a calculator.
b. Use the Chain Rule to find each limit. Verify your answer by using a calculator.