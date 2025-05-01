Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos7/4(4x3)
y = cos7/4(4x3)
y = (1 - e0.05x)-1
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = √7x-1
y = e^4x²+1
y = e^√x
y = tan 5x²
27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (p+3)² sin p²
y = e^2x(2x-7)⁵
y = (e^x / x+1)⁸
y = √x+√x+√x
y = (f(g(x^m)))^n, where f and g are differentiable for all real numbers and m and n are constants