9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = e^2θ
y = e^sin x+2x+1
y = e^sin (cosx)
{Use of Tech} Tangent line Find the equation of the line tangent to y=2^sin x at x=π/2. Graph the function and the tangent line.
y = 10^sin x+sin¹⁰x
Applying the Chain Rule Use the data in Tables 3.4 and 3.5 of Example 4 to estimate the rate of change in pressure with respect to time experienced by the runner when she is at an altitude of 13,330 ft. Make use of a forward difference quotient when estimating the required derivatives.
Find the value of dy/dt at t = 0 if y = 3 sin 2x and x = t² + π.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = 3 .
(5x² + sin 2x)³/²
𝔂 = (θ² + sec θ + 1)³
𝔂 = 2 tan² x - sec² x
s = cos⁴ (1 - 2t)
s = (sec t + tan t)⁵
𝓻 = √2θ sinθ
𝓻 = sin √ 2θ
𝔂 = x² sin² (2x²)