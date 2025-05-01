Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
__
𝔂 = ( √ x )²
( 1 + x )
__
𝔂 = ( √ x )²
( 1 + x )
_____
𝔂 = / x² + x
√ x²
𝓻 = ( sin θ )²
( cos θ - 1 )
Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)
0 1 1 -3 1/2
1 3 5 1/2 -4
Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.
d. ƒ(g(x)), x = 0
g. ƒ(x + g(x)), x = 0
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = ((u − 1) / (u + 1))², u = g(x) = (1 / x²) − 1, x = −1
f(u) = u + 1/cos²u, u = g(x) = πx, x = 1/4
f(u) = cot(πu/10), u = g(x) = 5√x, x = 1
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = √(3t + (√2 + √(1 − t)))
y = tan²(sin³(t))
y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))
y = (1/6)(1 + cos²(7t))³
y = (1 + tan⁴(t/12))³
y = ((3t − 4) / (5t + 2))⁻⁵
y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³