Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.





x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)

0 1 1 -3 1/2

1 3 5 1/2 -4





Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.





d. ƒ(g(x)), x = 0