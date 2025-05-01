Right circular cylinder The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
c. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt and dh/dt if neither r nor h is constant?
c. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt and dh/dt if neither r nor h is constant?
d. How is dr/dt related to dh/dt if S is constant?
Right circular cone The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation
S = πr √ r² + h².
b. How is dS/dt related to dh/dt if r is constant?
Economics
Marginal cost Suppose that the dollar cost of producing x washing machines is c(x) = 2000 + 100x − 0.1x².
a. Find the average cost per machine of producing the first 100 washing machines.
Economics
c. Show that the marginal cost when 100 washing machines are produced is approximately the cost of producing one more washing machine after the first 100 have been made, by calculating the latter cost directly.
Economics
Marginal revenue
Suppose that the revenue from selling x washing machines is
r(x) = 20000(1 − 1/x) dollars.
b. Use the function r'(x) to estimate the increase in revenue that will result from increasing production from 100 machines a week to 101 machines a week.
Economics
Marginal revenue
c. Find the limit of r'(x) as x → ∞. How would you interpret this number?
If y = x² and dx/dt = 3, then what is dy/dt when x = –1?
If L = √(x² + y²), dx/dt = –1, and dy/dt = 3, find dL/dt when x = 5 and y = 12.
If r + s² + v³ = 12, dr/dt = 4, and ds/dt = –3, find dv/dt when r = 3 and s = 1.
If the original 24 m edge length x of a cube decreases at the rate of 5 m/min, when x = 3 m at what rate does the cube’s
a. surface area change?
Diagonals If x, y, and z are lengths of the edges of a rectangular box, then the common length of the box’s diagonals is s = √(x² + y² + z²).
a. Assuming that x, y, and z are differentiable functions of t, how is ds/dt related to dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt?
b. How is ds/dt related to dy/dt and dz/dt if x is constant?
c. How are dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt related if s is constant?
Area The area A of a triangle with sides of lengths a and b enclosing an angle of measure θ is
A = (1/2) ab sinθ.
a. How is dA/dt related to dθ/dt if a and b are constant?