Given the function , which of the following statements correctly describes its local maxima, local minima, and saddle points?
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Determine where the local and absolute maxima and minima occur on the given graph of .
Determine where the local and absolute maxima and minima occur on the given graph of .
{Use of Tech} Optimal boxes Imagine a lidless box with height h and a square base whose sides have length x. The box must have a volume of 125 ft³.
b. Based on your graph in part (a), estimate the value of x that produces the box with a minimum surface area.
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x² - 4x + 2
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x³ / 3 - 9x
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x³ + 3x² / 2 - 2x
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x³ -4a²x
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = t/ t² + 1
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = eˣ + e⁻ˣ
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 1 / x + ln x
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x² √(x + 5)
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x √(x-a)
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = 1/5 t⁵ - a⁴t
Sketch the graph of a continuous function ƒ on [0, 4] satisfying the given properties.
ƒ' (x) = 0 for x = 1 and 2; ƒ has an absolute maximum at x = 4; ƒ has an absolute minimum at x= 0; and ƒ has a local minimum at x = 2.