109. Suppose the derivative of the function y = f(x) is
y'=(x-1)^2(x-2).
At what points, if any, does the graph of f have a local minimum, local maximum, or
point of inflection? (Hint: Draw the sign pattern for y'.)
110. Suppose the derivative of the function y = f(x) is
y'=(x-1)^22(x-2)(x-4).
At what points, if any, does the graph of f have a local minimum, local maximum, or
point of inflection?
119. Find the values of constants a, b, and c such that the graph of y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx has a
local maximum at x = 3, local minimum at x =- 1, and inflection point at (1, 11).
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.
Find values of a and b such that the function
ƒ(𝓍) = (a𝓍 + b) / 𝓍² ―1)
has a local extreme value of 1 at 𝓍 = 3. Is this extreme value a local maximum or a local minimum? Give reasons for your answer.
Finding Extreme Values
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = 𝓍³ + 𝓍² ― 8𝓍 + 5
101. In Exercises 101 and 102, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to local minima, local maxima, and inflection points for the graph of f.