Let be an antiderivative of the function . Which of the following is a correct expression for ?
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Suppose the graph of a function is shown below. Which of the following graphs could represent an antiderivative of ?
Find the antiderivative of the following function.
Find the antiderivative of the following function.
For the following function , find the antiderivative that satisfies the given condition.
;
For the following function , find the antiderivative that satisfies the given condition.
;
Find all functions whose derivative is f'(x) = x + 1.
Describe the set of antiderivatives of ƒ(x) = 1
Give the antiderivatives of xᵖ . For what values of p does your answer apply?
Give the antiderivatives of 1/x.
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
ƒ(x) = 2 sinx + 1
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
p(x) = 3 sec² x
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
ƒ(y) = - 2/y³
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
ƒ(x) = eˣ
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
g(s) = 1 / (s² + 1)