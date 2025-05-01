Explain why ∫ₐᵇ ƒ ′(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ― ƒ(a)
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Evaluate ∫₃⁸ ƒ ′(t) dt , where ƒ ′ is continuous on [3, 8], ƒ(3) = 4, and ƒ(8) = 20 .3views
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = sin 𝓍 ; a = 0 , b = π/2 , c = π3views
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = ― 12𝓍 (𝓍―1) (𝓍― 2) ; a = 0 , b = 1 , c = 27views
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(c) Evaluate A(b) and A(c). Interpret the results using the graphs of part (b) .
ƒ(𝓍) = ― 12𝓍 (𝓍―1) (𝓍― 2) ; a = 0 , b = 1 , c = 24views
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 ; a = 0 , b = π/2 , c = π3views
Determine the intervals on which the function g(𝓍) = ∫ₓ⁰ t / (t² + 1) dt is concave up or concave down.3views
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(a) Evaluate F(―2) and F(2).3views
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(b) Use the Fundamental Theorem to find an expression for F '(𝓍) for ―2 ≤ 𝓍 < 0.8views
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(c) Use the Fundamental Theorem to find an expression for F '(𝓍) for 0 ≤ 𝓍 < 2.7views
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(d) Evaluate F ' (―1) and F ' (1). Interpret these values.4views
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(e) Evaluate F ''(―1) and F ''(1). Interpret these values.3views
Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(f) Find a constant C such that F(𝓍) = G(𝓍) + C .2views
The linear function ƒ(𝓍) = 3 ― 𝓍 is decreasing on the interval [0, 3]. Is its area function for ƒ (with left endpoint 0) increasing or decreasing on the interval [0, 3]? Draw a picture and explain.6views
Area functions for constant functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(a) Find and graph the area function A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt for ƒ.
ƒ(t) = 5 , a = 08views