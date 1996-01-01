Which of the following is NOT a reason that humans genetically engineer trees?
A
To enhance wood quality for industrial use
B
To improve tolerance to environmental stresses such as drought
C
To reduce the need for sunlight during photosynthesis
D
To increase resistance to pests and diseases
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the purpose of genetic engineering in trees. Genetic engineering is typically used to introduce or enhance traits that improve the tree's utility, survival, or growth under certain conditions.
Step 2: Review common goals of genetic engineering in trees, such as enhancing wood quality for industrial use, improving tolerance to environmental stresses like drought, and increasing resistance to pests and diseases. These are all practical and scientifically valid reasons.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'To reduce the need for sunlight during photosynthesis.' Photosynthesis fundamentally requires sunlight as the energy source to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen. This is a core biological process that cannot be bypassed or eliminated by genetic engineering.
Step 4: Conclude that reducing the need for sunlight during photosynthesis is not a feasible or typical goal of genetic engineering in trees, making it the correct answer to the question.
Step 5: Summarize that the other options represent valid reasons for genetic engineering, while the option about reducing sunlight need contradicts basic plant biology.
