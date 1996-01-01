Step 1: Understand the basic definitions of insertion elements and simple transposons. Insertion elements are short DNA sequences that can move within the genome and typically carry only the genes necessary for their own transposition, mainly the transposase gene.
Step 2: Recognize that simple transposons are larger than insertion elements because, in addition to the transposase gene, they often carry extra genes, such as those conferring antibiotic resistance.
Step 3: Note that both insertion elements and simple transposons have terminal inverted repeats (TIRs), which are sequences at both ends that are important for the transposition process.
Step 4: Compare the gene content: insertion elements carry only the transposition-related genes, while simple transposons carry additional genes that can provide selective advantages, like antibiotic resistance.
Step 5: Use this information to evaluate the statements and identify the one that correctly distinguishes insertion elements from simple transposons based on gene content and function.
