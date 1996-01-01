Which of the following statements about Notch1 is correct?
A
Notch1 functions as a ligand that binds to DNA to regulate transcription directly.
B
Notch1 is a transmembrane receptor involved in cell fate determination during development.
C
Notch1 is exclusively expressed in prokaryotic organisms.
D
Notch1 encodes a cytoplasmic enzyme that directly synthesizes DNA.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of Notch1 in cellular biology. Notch1 is part of the Notch signaling pathway, which is crucial for communication between adjacent cells during development.
Step 2: Recognize that Notch1 is a transmembrane receptor, meaning it spans the cell membrane and transmits signals from outside the cell to the inside, influencing cell fate decisions.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options by recalling that Notch1 is not a ligand itself; rather, it binds ligands on neighboring cells to initiate signaling. It does not bind DNA directly to regulate transcription.
Step 4: Note that Notch1 is found in eukaryotic organisms, especially in animals, and is not expressed in prokaryotes, so the statement about exclusive prokaryotic expression is incorrect.
Step 5: Understand that Notch1 does not encode an enzyme that synthesizes DNA; its function is signaling, not enzymatic DNA synthesis.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia