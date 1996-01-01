Which of the following is a living museum of genetic crop diversity?
A
Seed vault
B
DNA library
C
Herbarium
D
Field gene bank
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a 'living museum' in the context of genetic crop diversity. It refers to a place where genetic material is preserved in a living state, allowing ongoing growth and reproduction.
Review the options given: Seed vault, DNA library, Herbarium, and Field gene bank, and consider how each preserves genetic material.
Recognize that a Seed vault stores seeds in a dormant state, not living plants, so it is not a living museum.
Know that a DNA library stores genetic information in the form of DNA sequences, not living organisms.
Identify that a Herbarium preserves dried plant specimens, which are not living, whereas a Field gene bank maintains live plants growing in the field, thus acting as a living museum of genetic crop diversity.
