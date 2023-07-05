Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceChi Square Analysis
2:08 minutes
Problem 32
Textbook Question

In rabbits, albinism is an autosomal recessive condition caused by the absence of the pigment melanin from skin and fur. Pigmentation is a dominant wild-type trait. Three pure-breeding strains of albino rabbits, identified as strains 1, 2, and 3, are crossed to one another. In the table below, F₁ and F₂ progeny are shown for each cross. Based on the available data, propose a genetic explanation for the results. As part of your answer, create genotypes for each albino strain using clearly defined symbols of your own choosing. Use your symbols to diagram each cross, giving the F₁ and F₂ genotypes. <>

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
2:48m

Watch next

Master Chi Square Analysis with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Kylia Goodner
225
2
1
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Kylia Goodner
157
2
1
03:17
Step 1
Kylia Goodner
94
00:57
Step 2
Kylia Goodner
76
1
02:
Step 3
Kylia Goodner
69
4
03:14
Step 4
Kylia Goodner
64
1
1
00:53
Step 5
Kylia Goodner
58
1
03:32
Step 6
Kylia Goodner
66
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.