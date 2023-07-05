Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceChi Square Analysis
5:04 minutes
Problem 33
Textbook Question

Dr. O. Sophila, a close friend of Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, reviews the  results Dr. Dopsis obtained in his experiment with iris plants described in Genetic Analysis 4.3. Dr. Sophila thinks the F₂ progeny demonstrate that a single gene with incomplete dominance has produced a 1:2:1 ratio. Dr. Dopsis insists his proposal of recessive epistasis producing a 9:4:3 ratio in the F₂ is correct. To test his proposal, Dr. Dopsis examines the F₂ data under the assumptions of the single-gene incomplete dominance model using chi-square analysis. Calculate and interpret this chi-square value. Can Dr. Dopsis reject the single-gene incomplete dominance model on the basis of this analysis? Explain why or why not.

3
