Chi Square Analysis Practice Problems

The observed and expected frequencies of blood types A, B, AB, and O in a sample of 500 people are given as follows:

The observed frequencies for blood groups A, B, AB, and O are 150, 100, 50, and 200, respectively.

The expected frequencies for blood groups A, B, AB, and O are 180, 140, 30, and 150, respectively.

What is the chi-square value?