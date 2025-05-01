Multiple Choice
Which is the only DRI that takes height and weight into account when establishing guidelines?
Which statement below accurately describes a difference between the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)?
In general, for vitamins and minerals which value is the most important to providing adequacy?