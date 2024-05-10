19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
6:08 minutes
Problem 13.92
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A ship, carrying fresh water to a desert island in the Caribbean, has a horizontal cross-sectional area of 2240 m² at the waterline. When unloaded, the ship rises 8.55 m higher in the sea. How much water (m³) was delivered?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos