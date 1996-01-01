2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
A police car at rest is passed by a speeder traveling at a constant 36 m/s. The police officer takes off in hot
pursuit, accelerating at a constant 2.00 m/s2. (a) How long does it take for the police officer to overtake the speeder? (b) Calculate the speed of the police car at the overtaking point.
(III) A fugitive tries to hop on a freight train traveling at a constant speed of 5.0 m/s. Just as an empty box car passes him, the fugitive starts from rest and accelerates at a = 1.4 m/s² to his maximum speed of 6.0 m/s, which he then maintains.
(b) What is the distance traveled to reach the box car?
(III) Mary and Sally are in a foot race (Fig. 2–46). When Mary is 22 m from the finish line, she has a speed of 4.0 m/s and is 5.0 m behind Sally, who has a speed of 5.0 m/s. Sally thinks she has an easy win and so, during the remaining portion of the race, slows down at a constant rate of 0.40 m/s² to the finish line. What constant acceleration does Mary now need during the remaining portion of the race, if she wishes to cross the finish line side-by-side with Sally? <IMAGE>
(III) Mary and Sally are in a foot race (Fig. 2–46). When Mary is 22 m from the finish line, she has a speed of 4.0 m/s and is 5.0 m behind Sally, who has a speed of 5.0 m/s. Sally thinks she has an easy win and so, during the remaining portion of the race, slows down at a constant rate of 0.40 m/s² to the finish line. What constant acceleration does Mary now need during the remaining portion of the race, if she wishes to cross the finish line side-by-side with Sally? <IMAGE>