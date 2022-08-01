Superman & the Watermelon

Hey, guys. We had an interesting little example. Problem here, we've got we're gonna be dropping a watermelon off the Empire State Building, and then Superman is gonna fly by the instance that we release it and we're gonna calculate how fast the watermelon is going. Once it passes Superman again on the way down, let's check it out. So basically, you've got a bunch of things passing each other. But now we've got this thing happening in vertical motion because you have things falling. But we're still just gonna follow the same exact steps that we use for catch and overtake problems. So first things first, let's just draw the diagram and list everything we know about the problem. So this is step one. So we've got the Empire State Building. It looks like this. Well, that's pretty good s So we got the Empire State Building that looks like this. So we're all the way up here at the top, and we're gonna drop a watermelon, and it's gonna fall. But the instant that we drop it, Superman is gonna be coming by and basically gonna be going in the same exact direction. And eventually the watermelon is going to catch up to Superman. So this is gonna be the overtaking points. All right? So basically, I'm gonna use red for the watermelon, so my red is gonna be watermelon, and my blue is going to be Superman. So now let's list what we know about each one of these objects so we could write out the position equations. That's gonna be the second step. So we're gonna draw the diagram list of known variables. So we're dropping the watermelon from rest. Which means that the initial velocity for the watermelon, which I'll call V not A is equal to zero. But I know the watermelon do does accelerate. So it is actually accelerating here, but because this is vertical motion, I already know what that acceleration is going to be already know that the acceleration in the Y direction so called this a a Y is equal to negative g, which is gonna be negative 9.8. And remember that when we do vertical motion problems, remember that the positive direction is always going to be up, and that's why it's negative 9.8. So then eventually, this thing is gonna get down here at some final position where these two things are equal to each other, the same position at the same time. And I'm trying to figure out what the final velocity is of the watermelon. So what is the speed of this watermelon when it passes? Superman? So what about Superman? Superman is gonna fly down, heading at a straight our constant 35 m per second. So that means at this point, Superman does have an initial velocity, so we not be is equal to 35. But be careful, because remember that the positive direction is upwards. So because this velocity is downwards, we actually have to put a negative sign here. You have to remember that. And so the acceleration for Superman. So the acceleration for B in the Y direction is actually zero because it says that gravity doesn't matter, doesn't apply. When you're Superman, he can fly whatever speed he wants. Thio, we also know the last thing that the distance of the Empire State Building is 320 m. So we can do is we can say that this is actually going to be the zero points on. We can say that the position that we're already starting off from our Y zero is equal to 320 since we're actually heading downwards from it. So that we can just say that why not is equal to 3 20. That's actually gonna be the same for both of them since just starting at the same place. That's it. That's all we know about this problem. So the second part is we're just gonna write out the full position equations for each. So the second part here is we're right, x A or actually, we're gonna use y A because we're talking about the vertical motion direction. So all these things still apply for vertical motion. So my y A is gonna be my initial position in the UAE, which is 3 20. That's what we said, right, that's over here, plus the initial velocity, times time. But we know that the watermelon gets released from rest, which means that this term actually just goes away. So we got zero plus and now we've got one half times the acceleration in the Y direction, which we know is negative 9.8 times t squared. So if you just simplify this by canceling out. So, you know, by doing the one half times negative 9.8, we're gonna get negative. 4.9 t squared, plus 320. So let's do the same thing for the Superman. So why be for y Superman? 3 20 The same initial position. Plus, now I've got initial velocity. Well, here. Now, we've got initial velocity of negative 35. So it's negative. 35 t plus. And now we've got any acceleration Times time. But remember that Superman doesn't have any acceleration, so that means this whole term goes away. So we've got zero over here. So we're right at the same thing. We're just getting to simplify. Some of these things were gonna get negative. 35 T plus 320. All right, so that means these air, the position equations over here, which brings us to the third step. Now, we're just going to set those position equations equal to each other. Because remember, we're trying to solve for the time. That's always we're trying to solve, solve for these catching overtake problems. So I've got negative 4.9 t squared, plus 320 equals negative. 35 t plus 320. So these things actually are gonna have the same 320 in both sides of the equation. They're starting off in the same place. So one of things, we could already dio it. Just cancel them both out. We're going to subtract 3 20 from both sides is basically just a wash. Their basically just go both both go away. And so we're only left with these last two terms 4.90 square and negative 35 t. Now, the other thing that we can do is we could also cancel out the negative signs that air for both of them because they're both gonna be negative. We end up with is we end up with 4.9 t squared equals 35 t. Remember, we're trying to solve for this tea here, but notice how I have a t on both sides of the equation, which means I can cancel out one term and one term, and I just end up with 4.90 is equal to 35 now the last thing I do is just divide by 4.9. So my T is equal to 35/4 0.9. And what I get is I get 7.1 seconds. So this is the time that it takes for the watermelon to catch up back to Superman because the watermelons accelerating. But I'm not done yet. Remember, this is my final answer. Because what I'm really looking for, I'm looking for the speed of the watermelon once it passes. So let's take a look at our diagram again. We know now that the time that it takes for both of these things to catch up to each other is 7.1 seconds. So now I just have to figure out the speed of the watermelons. So let's just do that over here. So if I want to know my V A here, then that's emotion. Variable. I need to use one of my motion equations. But to do that, I need three out of my five variables. So do I have that? Well, I've got the initial velocity. I've got the acceleration, the Y direction and I also now have time. So that means that I have three of my five variables and I can figure out for my final velocity. What this means is that my delta y a basically the distance that it takes for them over overtake each other. I don't know what that is, but it doesn't matter because I don't know and I don't care about it. So it's my ignored variable. So now that just leads us to that step in the motion equations, Um, where we just pick the equation that doesn't have the ignored variable, which is gonna be the first one First one relates just the final velocity, initial velocities and accelerations of the times. So that means that my va So I'm just gonna pick Equation One says that my final velocity for a is my initial velocity for a plus my acceleration in the Y direction times time. So I know that this is equal to zero, right starts from rest. And so my va is just equal to my acceleration. The y direction, which is negative. 9.8. It's always it for vertical motion, times time, which we know now is 7.1. So if you work this out, where you're gonna get is negative. 69 negative 69. m per second. Notice how the negative sign tells us that the watermelon is falling down and the number is higher than Superman, which actually makes sense. The watermelon has to be going faster in order to catch up to Superman once it passes. Anyway. Guys. So this is your answer. Negative 69.6 m per second. So notice how we can use all the same steps for vertical motion in terms of catching overtake problems. It's the same exact thing. You just go through all the steps and you get the right answer. Alright, guys, that's it for this one.

