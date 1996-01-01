Catch/Overtake Problems Practice Problems
A runner is at rest at the start line of an athletic field and is passed by his trainer, who is moving at a constant speed of 4.5 m/s on his bike. When his trainer passes the start line, the runner begins to accelerate, increasing his speed by applying a constant acceleration of 0.75 m/s2. Determine the speed of the runner when he catches his trainer.
A police officer at rest on a sidewalk is passed by a thief running at a steady speed of 3.50 m/s. Just as the thief exceeds him, the police officer accelerates at a rate of 1.00 m/s2. Determine the distance the police officer travels before catching the thief.
A van of Swift (a company that delivers packages) was initially parked at Cornelia Street. Then, it starts moving with an acceleration of 3.2 m/s2. At the instant it has started moving, a van of its competitor, Thunder, traveling with a constant speed of 22.0 m/s, overtakes and passes the van of Swift. What is the speed of the van of Swift when it overtakes the van of Thunder?
A van of Swift (a company that delivers packages) was initially parked at Cornelia Street. Then, it starts moving with an acceleration of 3.2 m/s2. At the instant it has started moving, a van of its competitor, Thunder, traveling with a constant speed of 22.0 m/s, overtakes and passes the van of Swift. Determine the distance from the starting point that the van of Swift overtakes the van of Thunder.
Two cars A and B are moving directly towards each other in a straight line. Each car has a speed of 72 km/h. If they were initially 4.3 km apart, how long would it take for them to collide?
A boy wants to join his skateboard buddy skating at a steady speed of 3.8 m/s. As his buddy passes him, he starts from a standstill and accelerates at a rate of 1.1 m/s² until reaching his top speed of 4.8 m/s, which he then maintains. Determine the distance the boy has covered by the time he catches up to his buddy.
The figure below illustrates the position vs time plot for two bikes, P and Q. At what specific time(s) do the bikes cross paths? Which bike overtakes the other?
The position vs time graph for two snowmobiles P and Q is shown in the figure below. Determine which snowmobile exhibits a greater average velocity.
Car P and Car Q are moving towards a cabin. They both have different speeds. When Car P is 98 m from the cabin, it is cruising at 45 m/s and is 22 m behind Car Q, which has a speed of 55 m/s. Due to a mechanical issue, Car Q decelerates at a constant rate of 3.2 m/s² for the rest of the way. Determine the constant acceleration that car P needs to maintain to tie (finish side-by-side) with car Q right at the end.