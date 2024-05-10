18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
3:01 minutes
Problem 15.74
A 65-cm guitar string is fixed at both ends. In the frequency range between 1.0 and 2.0 kHz, the string is found to resonate only at frequencies 1.2, 1.5, and 1.8 kHz. What is the speed of traveling waves on this string?
4
